Request (REQ) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $85.56 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. In the last seven days, Request has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $85.56 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be bought for about $0.0856 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00017277 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00018955 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,381.00 or 0.99970525 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011248 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 78.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000979 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.08 or 0.00203060 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,664,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,664,755.4638919 with 999,664,754.623892 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08637171 USD and is up 2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $1,590,821.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.