Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC cut its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.46.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $171.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,298,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,632. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.95. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.17 and a 52-week high of $171.36. The company has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.