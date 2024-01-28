Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Announces Earnings Results

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $105.57 million during the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 22.23%.

Shares of RBCAA stock opened at $54.07 on Friday. Republic Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.23 and a 52-week high of $57.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.407 per share. This is a boost from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

In other Republic Bancorp news, EVP Juan Montano sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $255,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,821 shares in the company, valued at $501,877.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBCAA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $3,081,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 311.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 26,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 15,884 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,548,000 after purchasing an additional 15,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $576,000. 23.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

