RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the December 31st total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Stock Performance

RecycLiCo Battery Materials stock remained flat at C$0.15 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 188,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,695. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.23. RecycLiCo Battery Materials has a 52-week low of C$0.14 and a 52-week high of C$0.50.

About RecycLiCo Battery Materials

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide.

