Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RXRX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of RXRX traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,059,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,270,166. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.92. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $16.75.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 617.74% and a negative return on equity of 64.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $46,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,416,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,083,927.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $46,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,416,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,083,927.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 37,177 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $193,320.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,772 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,598 in the last quarter. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 22,833 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,611,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 497,504 shares during the period. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Further Reading

