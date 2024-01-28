Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lowered its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 96.7% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 302.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6,231.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE O opened at $54.97 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $68.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.33%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

