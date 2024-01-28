Raymond James Raises Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Price Target to $29.00

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Karooooo Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KARO stock opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Karooooo has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Karooooo by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Karooooo by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 51,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Karooooo by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Karooooo by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Karooooo by 430.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

Further Reading

