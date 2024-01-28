Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target Cut to $115.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from $116.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.63.

NYSE RJF traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $113.22. 2,084,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,532. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.58.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $412,695.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $412,695.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,141,339.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,840 shares of company stock worth $1,315,040 in the last quarter. 9.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

