Raymond James Lowers Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Price Target to $15.00

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Crescent Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Stephens began coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Mizuho downgraded Crescent Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.13.

Crescent Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

CRGY stock opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.23. Crescent Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.06.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $642.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.00 million. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 0.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crescent Energy will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crescent Energy

In other Crescent Energy news, insider David C. Rockecharlie purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $53,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David C. Rockecharlie acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $53,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Kendall acquired 9,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,956.43. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,866.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 39,591 shares of company stock valued at $439,510 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Crescent Energy by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 51,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 94.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,641,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 44.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 480,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 147,546 shares in the last quarter. 53.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Energy Company Profile



Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

Featured Stories

