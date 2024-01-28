Raymond James Increases Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $950.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $850.00 to $950.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $778.05.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $26.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $839.04. 1,675,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $467.02 and a 52-week high of $900.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $756.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $687.44.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. Lam Research’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 11.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 39.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 18.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Lam Research by 51.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Lam Research by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

