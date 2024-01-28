Raymond James Increases Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $127.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.38% from the stock’s current price.

ABT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

ABT traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,176,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,588,744. The company has a market cap of $194.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.60 and a 200 day moving average of $103.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 97,996.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,101,555,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $229,111,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,413,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,153,545 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,952,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,552 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,225,258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,419,032,000 after purchasing an additional 820,369 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,817,109 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,156,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,889 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,178,607 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,451,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

