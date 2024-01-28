Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Increased to C$42.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$41.50 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on QBR.B. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Quebecor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$38.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quebecor currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$40.03.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBR.B

Quebecor Stock Up 0.8 %

About Quebecor

TSE:QBR.B traded up C$0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$33.12. 273,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,072. Quebecor has a 12-month low of C$27.25 and a 12-month high of C$35.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 468.25, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.43.

(Get Free Report)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.