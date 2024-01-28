Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 287.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,666 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $12,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 75.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the third quarter valued at $53,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $103.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.14. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $80.62 and a one year high of $114.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.50. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Qorvo

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,242.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walden C. Rhines bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,257,242.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.