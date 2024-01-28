QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last Week

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be purchased for $0.0800 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $6.96 million and $164,320.75 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK’s genesis date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 87,059,578 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 87,059,578 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.08122996 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $161,508.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

