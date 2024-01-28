Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Lifted by Raymond James

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.94 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CNI. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.20.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $123.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $79.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.46. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $127.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 318.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 637.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 16,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 14,242 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.638 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 36.59%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

