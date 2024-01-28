Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Imperial Oil Limited Issued By Zacks Research (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Imperial Oil in a report released on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $6.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $57.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $44.22 and a 1-year high of $63.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.47.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 10.03%.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.3619 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imperial Oil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 176.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 888 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 229.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,724 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 8.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

Featured Articles

