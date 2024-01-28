Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Lowered by Wedbush

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.19. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $5.01 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PB. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PB stock opened at $65.75 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $78.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,011,000 after purchasing an additional 40,530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 11.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,888,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,826,000 after acquiring an additional 917,381 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,642,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,682,000 after buying an additional 290,029 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,106,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,879,000 after buying an additional 352,381 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 20.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,583,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,907,000 after buying an additional 433,082 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director L. Jack Lord sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $132,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.45%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

