Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Altius Minerals Co. Cut by Analyst (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Free Report) – Raymond James cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Altius Minerals in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Laurentian raised shares of Altius Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.19.

Altius Minerals Price Performance

TSE:ALS opened at C$17.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.94. Altius Minerals has a one year low of C$17.81 and a one year high of C$23.72. The company has a market cap of C$843.20 million, a P/E ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.07). Altius Minerals had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of C$17.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.25 million.

Altius Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.