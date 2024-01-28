Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Chesapeake Energy Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.35 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CHK. Citigroup raised Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Johnson Rice downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

Shares of CHK opened at $77.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.89 and a 200 day moving average of $82.69. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after acquiring an additional 112,360 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 6.25%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

