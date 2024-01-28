Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.
Puma Trading Down 0.2 %
OTCMKTS:PMMAF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.30. 180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.16. Puma has a 12 month low of $40.34 and a 12 month high of $75.21.
Puma Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Puma
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.