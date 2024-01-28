Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Puma Trading Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:PMMAF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.30. 180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.16. Puma has a 12 month low of $40.34 and a 12 month high of $75.21.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, padel or netball, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

