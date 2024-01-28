PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Short Interest Update

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

UNLRY stock remained flat at $4.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,382. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $6.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.71.

Get PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk alerts:

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.15%.

About PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk manufactures, markets, and distributes consumer goods in Indonesia. It offers soaps, detergents, dairy based foods, ice creams, savories, soy sauce, cosmetic products, tea-based beverages, and fruit juices. The company provides its products under the Axe, Bango, Buavita, Cif, Citra, Clear, Clear Men, Close Up, Cornetto, Dove, Feast, Feast, Glow & Lovely, Hellmann's, Jawara, Knorr, Lifebuoy, Lipton, Love Beauty & Planet, Lux, Magnum, Molto, Paddle Pop, Pepsodent, Pond's, Pond's Men, Populaire, Rexona, Rinso, Royco, SariWangi, Seru, Simple, St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.