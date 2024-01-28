Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PRTA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prothena from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Prothena from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Prothena from $129.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Shares of PRTA traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $32.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.15. Prothena has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $79.65.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.64. Prothena had a negative net margin of 51.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.85 million. Analysts expect that Prothena will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $525,950. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 363.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 564,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,358,000 after acquiring an additional 442,770 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 20.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,583,000 after acquiring an additional 394,633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 213.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 514,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,112,000 after acquiring an additional 350,141 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,205,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,156,000 after acquiring an additional 223,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Prothena by 13.3% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 215,607 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

