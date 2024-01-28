Prologis (NYSE:PLD) PT Raised to $141.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.73.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $126.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. Prologis has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.78%.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Prologis by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 81,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 141,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,294,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth $177,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth $969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

