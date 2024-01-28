Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 863,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Prologis worth $96,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,395,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,742 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,762,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,294,586,000 after acquiring an additional 299,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Prologis by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Prologis by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,847,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,575,482,000 after acquiring an additional 131,090 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,201,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,140,000 after acquiring an additional 268,667 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE PLD traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.87. 2,333,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,810,285. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $117.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.95 and its 200-day moving average is $119.53.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

