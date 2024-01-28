Progressive (NYSE:PGR) PT Raised to $200.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.47% from the company’s previous close.

PGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.22.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $179.42. 2,354,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,618. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $104.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.37. Progressive has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $182.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.03.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progressive will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $196,334.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

