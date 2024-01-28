Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Roth Mkm

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Roth Mkm from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PGR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Progressive from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Progressive from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.22.

PGR traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $179.42. 2,354,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Progressive has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $182.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.03.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Progressive will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.92%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 97,906.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,255,530,000 after purchasing an additional 371,725,263 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $840,885,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $802,968,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,002,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,590,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

