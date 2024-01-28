Privium Fund Management B.V. Sells 32,610 Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Privium Fund Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,610 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Autolus Therapeutics were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AUTL. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 3,285.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 16,425 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AUTL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $3.20 to $4.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

AUTL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,265. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $7.45.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

