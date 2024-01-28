Privium Fund Management B.V. Lowers Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Privium Fund Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Block were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Block by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 885.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Block by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Block by 1,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $228,465.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,432,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,097 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $228,465.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,432,684. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roelof Botha purchased 15,262 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.99 per share, with a total value of $778,209.38. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 517,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,372,690.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and sold 33,302 shares worth $2,258,303. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.97. The stock had a trading volume of 11,500,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,574. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $89.97. The company has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.23, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.17.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. On average, analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SQ. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Block from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC began coverage on Block in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Block in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.43.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

