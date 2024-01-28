Privium Fund Management B.V. Has $4.11 Million Stock Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical accounts for approximately 1.3% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Privium Fund Management B.V. owned 0.16% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Sector Gamma AS raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.5% during the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 115,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 14,561 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 57,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 88.8% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 27,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 12,715 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on RARE. StockNews.com raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.97. The stock had a trading volume of 551,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,166. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.52 and a 12 month high of $54.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.93.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $98.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 154.87% and a negative return on equity of 346.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

