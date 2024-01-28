Privium Fund Management B.V. Has $327,000 Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRSP. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 101.8% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.01. 1,616,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,867. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $76.97. The business's 50 day moving average is $64.92 and its 200-day moving average is $54.75.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

