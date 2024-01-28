Privium Fund Management B.V. Acquires New Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Perrigo during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Perrigo by 345.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 39.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 5,903.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $318,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,890. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Perrigo news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $318,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Willis bought 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.01 per share, for a total transaction of $172,105.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,446.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 23,590 shares of company stock worth $696,749 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Perrigo Stock Performance

PRGO stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.44. 874,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,979. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 668.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 0.15%. Perrigo’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is 2,180.44%.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

Further Reading

