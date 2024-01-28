Privium Fund Management B.V. Acquires New Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Perrigo during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Perrigo by 345.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 39.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 5,903.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $318,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,890. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Perrigo news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $318,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Willis bought 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.01 per share, for a total transaction of $172,105.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,446.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 23,590 shares of company stock worth $696,749 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Perrigo Stock Performance
PRGO stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.44. 874,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,979. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 668.93 and a beta of 0.73.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 0.15%. Perrigo’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Perrigo Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is 2,180.44%.
Perrigo Profile
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.
