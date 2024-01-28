Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Update

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the December 31st total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ USMC traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $48.41. 32,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,473. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $48.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.69. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.1814 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,691,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,389 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,492,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,177,000 after acquiring an additional 120,191 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $15,430,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 310,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,321,000 after purchasing an additional 34,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 43,036 shares during the last quarter.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

