Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Update

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the December 31st total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ USMC traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $48.41. 32,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,473. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $48.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.69. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.1814 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.
About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.
