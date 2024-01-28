Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP) Plans Dividend of $0.20

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Thursday, February 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.
Presidio Property Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of SQFTP opened at $15.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.69. Presidio Property Trust has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $22.38.
Presidio Property Trust Company Profile
