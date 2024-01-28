PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Receives $32.38 Average PT from Brokerages

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.63.

PPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in PPL by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in PPL by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 154,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lifted its holdings in PPL by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 22,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PPL opened at $25.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.75.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Analysts predict that PPL will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.49%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

