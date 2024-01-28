Polymesh Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.00 Million (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Polymesh has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Polymesh token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular exchanges. Polymesh has a market cap of $84.87 million and $5.00 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,009,001,643 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,008,264,003.249365 with 804,304,974.531119 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.1613643 USD and is up 3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $9,659,493.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

