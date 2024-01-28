Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Lowered to $8.00

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Plug Power from $78.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $2.30 to $2.80 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Plug Power from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.57.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $18.88.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 106.74% and a negative return on equity of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Plug Power will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 0.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 20.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 7.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 8.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 8.2% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

