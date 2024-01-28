Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.480-0.630 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.0 million-$970.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $93.03 on Friday. Plexus has a twelve month low of $83.84 and a twelve month high of $114.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $982.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.57 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Plexus will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLXS shares. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Plexus from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Plexus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $211,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,288,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,263,860 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Plexus by 8.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Plexus by 5.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Plexus by 13.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

