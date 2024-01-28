Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3175 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Plains GP has raised its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Plains GP has a payout ratio of 77.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Plains GP to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.4%.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.88. Plains GP has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $17.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.09). Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.82 billion. On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Plains GP by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Plains GP by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Plains GP during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAGP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.22.

Get Our Latest Report on Plains GP

Plains GP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.