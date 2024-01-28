Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.05

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.05 and last traded at $16.03, with a volume of 2173532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.04.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.23.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 79.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $545,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 279,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,294.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

