Piper Sandler Raises Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Price Target to $26.00

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Business First Bancshares from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James cut Business First Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Business First Bancshares in a report on Monday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Business First Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.47. The stock has a market cap of $595.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Business First Bancshares has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $25.57.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $101.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.40 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 18.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James J. Buquet III sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $799,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,634.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 6.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Business First Bancshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 41.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

