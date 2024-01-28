Piper Sandler Increases QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Price Target to $74.00

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.17% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QCR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

QCR Stock Up 0.8 %

QCRH traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.58. 74,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.96. QCR has a 1 year low of $35.14 and a 1 year high of $62.00.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $81.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. QCR had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 14.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QCR will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Larry J. Helling purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,864. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QCR

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QCR during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in QCR during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in QCR by 172.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QCR during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of QCR by 69.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Featured Stories

