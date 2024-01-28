Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Argus cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $254.19.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PXD

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:PXD opened at $230.44 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $257.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.97 and a 200 day moving average of $230.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Natural Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.