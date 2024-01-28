Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $36.99, but opened at $38.10. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Pinterest shares last traded at $37.80, with a volume of 4,470,657 shares changing hands.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $73,395.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,546.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,546.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $725,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,062.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,237 shares of company stock worth $2,150,187. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 332.7% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 48,172 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,059.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 78,330 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at about $147,982,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 86.1% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 493,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,485,000 after buying an additional 228,205 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,143,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,243,000 after buying an additional 185,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.56. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.81, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.34 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. Research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

