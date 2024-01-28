Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Pinterest worth $10,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 21.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 29.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 11.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after buying an additional 51,318 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 261.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after buying an additional 198,153 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $837,046.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 222,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,306,774.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $73,395.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,546.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $837,046.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,881 shares in the company, valued at $8,306,774.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,237 shares of company stock worth $2,150,187. 6.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of PINS stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.70. The stock had a trading volume of 14,793,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,513,221. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $38.66. The company has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.56.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

