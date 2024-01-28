Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Lowered to $74.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PNW has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim raised Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle West Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:PNW traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,242,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,038. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $67.35 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.44.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.81%.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

