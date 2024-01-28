Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Lowers Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.27.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $303.00. The stock had a trading volume of 385,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.19 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $294.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at $665,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,346 shares of company stock worth $2,878,915. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

