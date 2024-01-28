Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Decreases Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lowered its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMP. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $383.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $408.50.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

AMP stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $391.40. 497,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,277. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.09 and a 12-month high of $402.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $370.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 80.82% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.94 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 33.91 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

