Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Has $274,000 Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UGI by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in UGI during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in UGI by 1,379.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 236.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

UGI has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $23.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day moving average is $23.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 16.82%. Equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently -20.89%.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

