Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,131 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.07.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.2 %

Conagra Brands stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $38.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.19.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.96%.

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.