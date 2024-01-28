PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.27

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.27 and traded as low as $7.15. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 67,327 shares trading hands.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Up 0.4 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.0295 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.