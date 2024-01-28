PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.27

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.27 and traded as low as $7.15. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 67,327 shares trading hands.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.0295 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 4.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 541,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 24,809 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 11.5% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 435,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 44,969 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 133.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 69,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 39,971 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.